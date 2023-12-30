The Medical and Dental Council has inducted 54 Family Health Medical School students into the medical profession as doctors.

The ceremony, themed “Guiding the Professions, Protecting the Public,” was organized for the newly qualified doctors who graduated in 2023, including Family Health Medical School graduates.

Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, the founder of Family Health University College and President of Family Health Medical School, encouraged medical schools to set up hospitals to enhance the clinical training sites for their students.

“Now, the Medical School has its own hospital, Family Health Hospital, that provides clinical training and skills for students. This makes it the first-ever private medical school with a hospital in Ghana. We want to encourage others to set up hospitals as well so that they can enhance the clinical training sites for their students and fulfill the dream for Ghana to improve medical care. As of now, we shall continue to let our students start learning clinical practices from the first year till they finish the medical program. That is the dream for us.”

The Dean of the Medical School, Dr. Charles Fleischer-Djoleto, encouraged the newly inducted doctors to work hard, emphasizing the need for them to respect patients, colleagues, both juniors and seniors.

The Dean entreated the doctors to accept postings, no matter the destination, to prove their capabilities.

On her part, Mrs. Rita Kaine, the Registrar of Family Health University College, expressed how Management and Faculty were excited to witness the induction of the 54 Medical Students from the Family Health Medical School into the medical profession.

“This is the third batch to be inducted into the medical profession. The Family Health Medical School, being the Premier Private Medical School of Ghana, is living up to its name, that is, our students bond as a family and graduate together to serve humanity. We are proud to see them being inducted into the medical profession. In a short while, we will have others coming up too, and we believe they will keep on shining as their predecessors have set a very good example for them to follow.”

The school, she mentioned, would not relent in its effort to train medical doctors for the country.

“This is our own way of helping to bridge the wide gap of the Doctor-patient ratio in Ghana.”

The 2023 Course Representative of Family Health Medical School expressed his appreciation to the Management of Family Health University College for providing them with a solid platform to study medicine.

He disclosed that the school had given them exposure to the best lecturers and the best systems.

He also revealed that they were 54 in class and were able to have 100% representation during the Induction ceremony as all of them have been inducted into the Medical profession.

“Family Health Medical School offers the best opportunity to have the best medical education in Ghana. They offer you practical training that prepares you best for the job market,” he remarked.

The inductees, who had been in the school for the past six years, graduated in September 2023.