Kairos Experience 2023, the annual end-of-year spirit-filled event of Action Chapel International, opens on 29th December in Accra under the theme “From Victory to Victory”.

The 4-day event is held to thank the Lord for His provisions, grace and mercies through the year, and will run from Friday 29th December 2023 through to Monday 1st January 2024. There will be both morning and evening sessions at the church’s premises at Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road.

Since its inception, the event has not only grown tremendously in number but has greatly impacted the lives of people all over the world with thousands of worshippers gathering daily.

The event will feature a blend of prayer, fellowship, word ministrations and unwavering faith.

This year’s event will receive the ministry of Apostle Isi Igenegba, and event host and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Each speaker will bring a message of encouragement, direction and empowerment to attendees in-person as well as those who will join online across the nations of the world.

See details below:

Friday 29 th December, Evening service at 6.30PM

Saturday 30 th December, Archbishop's end of year meeting with all women under the theme " Arise and Build " at 9AM

Sunday 31 st , First and second service at 7AM and 10AM respectively and we will crown the day with Kairos Night at 9PM

Monday 1st January 2024, Communion service at 6PM

The final day of Kairos Experience 2023 on Monday 1st January 2024 will be a communion service where participants will be charged to go through 2024 with unstoppable power and unwavering faith.