Eighteen (18) Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Majority Caucus of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signalled that they will not be seeking reelection in the next parliamentary elections in 2024.

This voluntary exit has sparked significant speculation and discussions about the future trajectory of the NPP in the coming years.

Among the noteworthy MPs opting not to seek reelection are prominent figures such as Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Agyapong (Assin Central). Their decision undoubtedly leaves a void in the party’s leadership and parliamentary representation.

Other MPs who have decided to step down include Dan Botwe (Okere), Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso), and Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom). Additionally, Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya), Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West), Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North), William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South), Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West), Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East), Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North), Kojo Kum (Ahanta West), and Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East) are among those opting not to seek reelection.

The reasons behind their decision remain unclear, with speculation ranging from potential retirements from politics to pursuing alternative professional opportunities or taking a break from the demanding nature of parliamentary life.

Internal dynamics within the NPP or personal considerations may also have influenced their decision-making process.

The departure of these 18 MPs will undoubtedly impact the NPP’s prospects. Filling these vacant seats and ensuring a smooth transition of leadership within their ranks will be imperative.

The loss of experienced and influential figures could potentially weaken the party’s standing, necessitating a strategic restructuring in preparation for the upcoming elections.

NPP MPs bowing out voluntarily

1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame) Assumed Office 7 January 1997

2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai) – Assumed office 7 January 2009

3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South) – Assumed office January 2009

4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan) – In office 7 January 2005

5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central) – First elected in 2000 for Assin North and later in 2012 for Assin Central

6. Dan Botwe (Okere) – Assumed office 7 January 2009

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West) – Assumed office 19 October 2010

8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso) – Assumed office in February 2017

9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom) – Assumed office April 2017

10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya) – Assumed office 7 January 2005

11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West) – Assumed office 7 January 2017

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North) – Assumed office on 7 January 2017

13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South) – Assumed office 7 January 2021

14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West) – Assumed office 7 January 2021

15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East) Assumed office on 7 January 2021

16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North) – Assumed office 7 January 2021

17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)- Assumed office 7 January 2017

18. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East) – Assumed office 7 January 2017