President Nana Akufo-Addo has applauded the contribution of churches in the development of education in Ghana.

The President says Ghana’s educational system would have been in shambles without the support of the church.

The president made the remark during a meeting with the President of the Sarang Church of Korea, Rev. Dr. Jung Hyun at the Jubilee House, on Thursday.

The President said the church remains a strong partner in Ghana’s development.

“Up till today, they are a dominant force in providing education for our young people, in providing healthcare so the relationship between the Ghanaian state and the Ghanaian church and churches together is a very strong and fruitful one and it is one I particularly cherish very much,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Churches in times past have been very supportive of the collective good of the society and the nation as a whole.

Just yesterday, 6th February 2020, the Action Chapel International donated 100 bags of rice to the Medium Security Prison of Nsawam.

The annual kind gesture by the church is aimed at helping to alleviate the prison’s enormous challenges, bedevilling it.

Church of Pentecost supports Chantan Experimental, Abeka Motorway schools

The Chantan, Nii Okaiman and Israel Districts of the Church of Pentecost in the Kaneshie Area had also donated 100 bags of cement worth GHC 3,100.00 to the Abeka Motorway Basic School and Chantan M. A. Experimental Basic School.

The team was led by the Zonal Chairman, Pastor Benjamin Ampea-Badu (District Pastor, Chantan) who was supported by Pastors Emmanuel Kwasi Appiah and Samuel De-Graft Anto of Israel and Nii Okaiman Districts respectively as well as some officers of the church.