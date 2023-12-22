The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has once again criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for withholding his assent to three bills passed by Parliament.

Bagbin asserted that the President’s refusal to sign the three private member’s bills demonstrates a misunderstanding of the constitutional processes of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, in a letter to Parliament, explained that his refusal to sign the Criminal Offences Amendment Bills 2023 Numbers one and two and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023, sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, was a result of their financial implications on the consolidated fund and their contravention of the constitution.

Addressing the issue on Friday, December 22, Bagbin described the president’s position as unfortunate.

“In the absence of a judicial determination from the Supreme Court, the president’s unilateral assessment of unconstitutionality does not hold legal water. It is a departure from the established legal procedure, norms and practices that govern our constitutional democracy.”

“The appropriate lawful response if they were genuine concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation, action of this house we agree to seek judicial review from the Supreme Court.”

“The steps taken by the president in this matter reflect a misunderstanding of the constitutional process and undermining the principles that uphold our democratic governance,” he said.