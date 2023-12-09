At the just-ended 46th Annual General Conference (AGM) of the Association of Health Service Administrators Ghana (AHSAG), held in Accra – Abokobi, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi, an ordained Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, emerged as the President-elect.

At the same AGM, Dr. Kwasi Addai-Donkoh was retained as the Council Chairman. Dr. Addai-Donkoh is known for his commitment and dedication to the Association for several decades now.

The other executives who have been given the nod to manage the affairs of the Association with the Council Chairman and the President-elect for the next two (2) years are: Bernard Fiifi Polley – Vice President, Abdul Rashid Mohammed – General Secretary, Agyen Asiedu – Deputy General Secretary, Ernest Xeve – Financial Secretary, Phanuel F. Gedzie – Treasurer, Nancy Waaley – Welfare Officer, Evans Akwasi Appiah- Public Relations Officer, Godswill Domie – National Executive Member, and Thomas Chireh Kuusanoo – National Executive Member.

Speaking in an interview, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi said he will use his new office to ensure transparent leadership, good governance, and sustain members’ interest in the association.

“As the newly elected President, I will bring transparent leadership, good governance, promote the interest of my members, and continue and finish the unfinished business of the outgoing NEC and widen the revenue net of the association,” he stated.

Currently, Reverend Daribi is the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Asante Akyem Area, and the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo.

Prior to this, Reverend worked as the Head of Administration and Area Board Secretary at the Presbyterian Hospital, Dormaa-Ahenkro under the leadership of Mr. Fred Effah Yeboah (General Manager) and the current AHSAG President. He also worked as the Head of Administration and Area Board Secretary at the Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo, under the leadership of Mr. Alex Nyamesa Kesse (General Manager) and the immediate past General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Agogo Area. Reverend was later re-appointed and transferred to Kwahu Afram Plains as the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Kwahu Area, and the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian, Donkorkrom where under his leadership the hospital chalked several successes, including arguably the neatest hospital in Ghana.

Later in the heat of the tribal conflict in Bawku, Reverend was transferred to the North as the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service-North and the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian Hospital, Bawku, and was later re-transferred to Agogo after one year until date.

Reverend is a member in good standing of the Institute of Directors Ghana, a Chartered Member; Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultant, Ghana.

Reverend holds several certificates to his credit, including a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the then IPS, now UPSA, Master’s degree in Health Service Management from UGBS, MPH, Advanced Professional Certificate in Corporate Governance, Certificates in Health Administration and Management, Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation in Global Health, Coaching and Counseling, Biblical Interpretation, and Certificate in Ministry, among others.

He is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Donkorkrom Agricultural Senior High School in the Kwahu Afram Plains North, the school he attended for his secondary education and served his colleagues and the school community as the Senior boys’ prefect when Mr. Daniel Afari was the Headmaster.

He is married to Mrs. Sandra Ofori-Boateng Daribi, and they are blessed with four (4) children, three (3) boys, and one (1) girl.