The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Forum, a branch of International Human Resources in Ghana, has organized a forum to educate and assist Human Resource Managers in Ghana in making early and strategic preparations for the upcoming new year.

SHRM Forum is an umbrella organization of an international Human Resource Professional body based in the United States. The Forum has about 380,000 members, representing over 200 countries.

The forum has been in Ghana since 2011 until Covid came, resulting in the shift to online business.

The event brought together numerous HR experts, fostering knowledge-sharing and discussions for preparation for the approaching year.

The President of the Society for Human Resource Management in Ghana, Kojo Amissah, stressed the importance of transparency in communication for Human Resource Managers when interacting with their employees.

“At the end of the year, do people truly understand beyond recruiting and firing people, and how HR directly or indirectly contributes to the success of the organization? At the end of the year, we need to account to management and employees, the board, and all stakeholders for what we have done throughout the year and the impact it had on the organization. What is lacking for some of our members is how to put this information into a report for their people.”

He encouraged HR practitioners to apply feasible analytics in report presentations to impact members and the organization.