The people of Kpando Torkor will have a memorable Christmas as Citi FM/Citi TV’s ongoing resettlement centre in the town is expected to be completed and handed over by the contractor, Wilkua Constructions, on December 25.

A visit to the site on Saturday showed work progressing steadily, with the contractor expressing optimism that work on the project will be completed next week.

Project manager Marvin Adjei told the team that work is 95 percent complete and that the workers are doing their best to ensure that they meet the December 25 date as promised.

“We are hoping to hand over by next week, and our men are working around the clock to make sure that happens. Currently, we are 95 percent done with the tiling works, and when we are done, we will install the water basins as well as the water closets. Also, we are plastering the rooms internally and planning to fix the doors. We will finish with the wiring and the ceiling, and we are hoping that by December 25, we will hand over for the affected victims to have a safe haven to sleep in.”

The Assemblymember for the Kpando Torkor Electoral Area, Harrison Ahortorvi Baba, expressed gratitude for the help and relief brought to his people.

“I am very excited about this project. I am very happy with how the project started and the stage that it is at today. The project will help the whole community, and I term the place a community centre. The project started about three weeks ago, but it is almost ready for use, and we want to thank Citi FM/Citi TV. The dormitories are so big, and we are so happy.”

The project is expected to house about 200 of the affected flood victims when commissioned.