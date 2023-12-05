The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has passed a vote of no confidence in all its national executives.

This decision was taken during a meeting in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, where the party asked all the national executives to resign or be removed from their respective positions.

The party members drawn from across the country largely expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the party’s leadership, hence the decision for the various executives to resign from their positions.

There was a significant level of misunderstanding during the meeting, as some party members petitioned for the national chairperson to be removed.

The National Executive Council has thus created a 13-member interim body comprising regional chairmen, a member of the council of elders, regional secretaries, regional organizers, and some representatives of women and youth.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, in an interview with the media, confirmed that, following the decision, she has resigned from her position as the General Secretary.

She indicated that she would later disclose her next line of action.

“I’m gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends. For now, I’m going to concentrate on my business. They think some other people can do it better. In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them.”

Meanwhile, despite the declaration by the National Executive Council that all the national executives have been removed from their positions, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah insists she is still the chairperson of the party.

According to her, the National Executive Council does not have the power to remove her from her position.

On his part, the 2020 presidential candidate for the CPP, Ivor Greenstreet, speaking to journalists after the developments, called for more to be done to ensure the party comes out stronger ahead of the upcoming 2024 general election.