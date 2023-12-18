The Electoral Commission has instructed its Presiding Officers to prioritize the elderly, persons living with disabilities, and lactating mothers who show up at the voting centres.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, spoke to Citi News, providing further details on this directive.

“We have already trained our officials. We have already advised them to give special treatment to vulnerable persons. When we talk about the vulnerable, we are referring to the aged, pregnant women, lactating mothers, persons living with disabilities, albinos—all these people will receive special treatment. When they go to the centres, they will not be made to join the normal queue. When there are many, we’ll ask them to form their own queue and attend to them differently.”

Meanwhile, residents in Kumasi are expressing mixed reactions about their participation in the District Level Elections, which will take place on Tuesday.

While some say they will take part in the voting process, others attribute their inability to time constraints, as they will be busy at their workplaces.

Citi News has been gathering public opinions on the streets of Kumasi ahead of the elections tomorrow.

“I am going to vote tomorrow. They actually contribute to development. But what we want them to understand is that voting for them doesn’t necessarily mean they will listen to us. But I think they are the key players for development in our societies because they live with us.”

“My problem is with the time. I have to send my children to school and I have to go to work. By the time I would close, the polls might have already closed.”