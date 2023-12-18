To promote peaceful inter-ethnic coexistence and unity among members in the Northern region, the Nanumba North Municipality, with support from the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion Project (SOCO project), has organized intercultural dance competitions among the various ethnic groups in the area.

According to the organizers, this initiative is designed to promote peaceful inter-ethnic tolerance in the area, fostering an environment conducive to development.

The mention of Nanung, for many, is symbolic of tribal and chieftaincy conflicts that have claimed several lives and properties. Nanung is a heterogeneous society where different tribes coexist.

The dominant tribes are the Nanumbas and Konkombas. These tribes have been in conflict three times, in 1981, 1994, and 1995, leading to a persistent lack of trust among them.

The SOCO project focuses on three main areas: small-scale social and economic climate resilience infrastructure, local economic development activities, and youth engagement and social cohesion activities. The project seeks to achieve economic, social, and climate resilience of border zone communities exposed to conflicts, especially from the Sahara regions and climate change.

The theme is “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence through Rich Intercultural Display: The Role of the Youth.”

Among the Nanumbas is the famous chieftaincy dispute in Bimbilla, which has lasted over a decade. This situation has left the area underdeveloped in many aspects.

To promote peace and unity in the area, the Nanumba North Municipality, through the Gulf of Guinea project (Social Cohesion, SOCO project), has organized intercultural dances in Bimbilla.

According to the organizers, this initiative aims to promote peaceful coexistence among the ethnic groups, ensuring development.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Hon Abdulai Yaqoub, underscored the importance of the project. He said it is to ensure trust and peace among the people.

“Considering the important role culture plays when it comes to peace and development, the municipality is made up of different ethnic groups with rich diverse cultures. The diversity has sometimes led to tribal conflicts. The absence of war or conflict does not mean there is peace. Through cultural performances, we must work to create awareness and the need for peaceful coexistence.”

The peace of some nations in West Africa is under threat as some youth are being recruited into joining terrorist groups.

He, therefore, advised the youth, who are often lured into crime, to eschew violence and see each other as one.

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the youth to desist from being recruited into joining such groups.”

The Regional Zonal Coordinator of SOCO, Mr. Kwame Boganko Owuridu, highlighted the benefits of the project and urged the people to take a serious interest. “SOCO project is a very important project aimed at bringing peace and development, and I want to urge all to take a serious interest in the activities.”

The cultural dance brought together different ethnic groups in Nanyang. Some of the participants have been sharing their commendations for the project, acknowledging its significance in ensuring peaceful coexistence.

“This is a welcoming project. It is important because if we get together like this, it will bring trust and peace among us, and this will bring development.”

Over forty communities in the sector are benefiting from the SOCO project, and if taken seriously, it will help promote peace and development in the area.