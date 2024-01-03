Citi News understands that the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has intervened to resolve the Bimbilla parliamentary primaries issues by permitting the aspirant to attend vetting on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Some supporters of Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, a parliamentary aspirant in the Bimbilla constituency, went on a rampage on Tuesday night, vandalizing the party office in the constituency.

They claimed the removal of Alhaji Zaruk’s name from the vetting list was the cause.

Alhaji Zaruk had successfully filed his nominations at the constituency level to contest the incumbent, Dominic Nitiwul.

However, when the vetting list was released on January 2, Alhaji Zaruk’s name was missing, causing anger among his supporters and leading to the vandalism of some party properties.

This angered his supporters in the constituency to demand answers, thereby vandalising some properties belonging to the party.

The military had to intervene to disperse the irate supporters.

In a swift response, the General Secretary stated that he did see his forms and called for calm.

He advised the regional secretary to ensure the right processes are carried out.

Constituency executives, together with the Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, visited the constituency office of the NPP to assess the level of destruction caused on Tuesday night.

The MCE described the action by the youth as unfortunate and called for calm. He said the matter is being addressed at the regional level, expressing hope for an amicable resolution.

The constituency chairman in Bimbilla laid the blame on the doorstep of the regional chairman of the party, Chairman Samba, stating that he refused to listen to advice.

The chairman asserted that if the regional chairman had listened and called the aspirant to correct the anomalies on the form, the incident would not have occurred.

“Mohammed Nboo, constituency chairman of NPP in Bimbilla said, “What happened in Bimbilla yesterday is the cause of the regional Chairman of our party, Chairman Samba, he has refused to listen to me. I told him several times to invite the aspirant to correct the anomalies on the form so recognised, but he refused. To the extent that he and the MP have refused to pick up my calls. What happened yesterday would not have happened if they listened to me.”

However, the aspiring parliamentary candidate has called for calm among his supporters in the Bimbilla constituency.

At a press conference organized in Tamale on Wednesday, Alhaji Abubakari Umar, a member of the Zaruk team who read the statement on behalf of the parliamentary candidate, made this known to the media