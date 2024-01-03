The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, January 3, began vetting parliamentary aspirants in constituencies it has sitting MPs across the country.

The Greater Accra Regional office began vetting parliamentary candidate hopefuls for the 14 constituencies in the region.

Aspirants for 8 constituencies are expected to go through the process on Day 1.

The MP for Okaikwei South, Darkoa Newman, is going unopposed because her late contender, Richard Hagan, has been disqualified.

Richard Hagan, who was disqualified for the late submission of forms, admitted fault and pledged support for Darkoa Newman.

Anya Sowutuom aspirant Emmanuel Tobin believes he’s the best candidate to represent the NPP in the constituency.

A former NPP youth organiser for the NPP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Samuel Owusu Amankwah, has alleged bribery in the vetting process for a parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Samuel Amankwah who has been disqualified to contest incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan says he was offered money to step down for the MP but refused.

He however rejected the basis for his disqualification.

Secretary for the NPP in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Parker, in an interview with Citi News, refuted the bribery allegations.

Western Region

The first day of the three-day vetting by the NPP in the Western Region for 9 constituencies has begun with Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, to be followed by Ahanta West and Essikado-Ketan Constituencies, both having their MPs not contesting again.

The sitting MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, who is going for a third term after his vetting, told Citi News he is optimistic that his hard work as a two-term MP will enable him to sail through the vetting.

Eastern Region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, has begun vetting parliamentary aspirants in constituencies with sitting MPs in twenty-four constituencies in the Eastern Region. Some eighty-five aspirants are expected to appear before the vetting committee chaired by the director of operations at the presidency, Laud Commey in the Eastern Region.

Aspirants from eight constituencies namely New Juaben South, Suhum, Achiase, Kade, Ofoase Ayirebi, Atewa West, Akim Swedru and Nkwakaw will have their turns today.

Some aspirants who have already had their turns with the vetting committee shared their thoughts with the media.

Northern Region

The scheduled vetting of Parliamentary Candidate Aspirants in the Northern Region has commenced peacefully, with a total of 9 constituency aspirants to be vetted in all.

The constituencies include Karaga, Gushegu, Tolon, Mion, Bimbilla, Nantong, Yendi, Tatale and Zubzugu constituencies.

The member of parliament for the Gushegu constituency, Alhassan Tampuli, who is the first to go through the vetting to contest this year’s parliamentary elections, described the process as peaceful and is positive about being the first MP to break the 8 on his constituency.

For the first day, Gushegu, Karaga, Mion Nantong and Tolon are scheduled to take their turns while Bimbilla, Yendi, Tatale and Zabzugu take their turns on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Abdul Aziz Ayaba, MP for Mion, expressed optimism about sailing through the primaries.

Ashanti Region

Director of Legal Affairs for the New Patriotic Party, who is also one of the chairpersons for the party’s vetting committee in the Ashanti region, Gary Nimako Marfo, has stressed that the party will not disqualify aspirants based on flimsy excuses.

He insists that the party will be fair in the vetting process to ensure no aspirant is aggrieved.

In the Ashanti region, vetting is taking place in 41 constituencies where the NPP has sitting members of Parliament.

The primaries in Fomena and Kumawu have, however, been put on hold, as candidates in the four orphan constituencies in the region have been selected.

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi, Gary Nimako urged party supporters to have confidence in the vetting process.

Meanwhile, supporters of an aspirant in the Ahafo Ano North race, Fosu Frimpong, are accusing the party’s leadership of scheming to disqualify him for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director General, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, to run unopposed.