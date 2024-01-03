Nollywood legend Zack Orji’s recent health scare had fans across the continent holding their breath. But, as the new year dawns, comes a wave of relief: the legendary actor is now in stable condition.

The good news comes directly from the National Hospital in Abuja, where the legendary actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on December 31, 2023.

According to hospital spokesperson Tayo Hastrup, “He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We thank God for him.”

This marks a significant improvement from the critical state Zack Orji was initially reported to be in. Concerns arose after the actor reportedly collapsed at home and a video circulating online showed him visibly unwell in the hospital.

The outpouring of Support and Well-Wishes

News of Orji’s hospitalization sparked an outpouring of support and prayers from fans, friends, and fellow Nollywood stars.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, even paid a visit to the hospital alongside prominent figures like the wife of the Vice President and several government officials.

This display of solidarity reflects the immense respect and affection Orji commands within the Nigerian and wider African community. His long and illustrious career, punctuated by iconic roles in films like “Glamour Girls” and “Blood Money,” has cemented his place as a true Nollywood legend.