Bernard Avle, the General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, has encouraged the youth to actively participate in governance matters, particularly at the local level.

Speaking to a group of youth in Accra, Mr Avle emphasized the importance of not allowing themselves to be used as tools by politicians and urged them to take charge of defining their agenda.

“The youth manifesto is the beginning of many things. People sense that young people’s time has come and everybody wants to use that. So the first thing I want to say to you is that don’t be a tool for somebody’s agenda.

He further advised the youth to actively get involved in the political process, emphasizing the significance of organizing around their beliefs.

Mr Avle also stressed the need to move beyond mere complaints and engage in the local assembly, encouraging the organization of people around meaningful issues.

“You define your agenda because the future is for you. I am 42-years-old. I won’t be here in 100 years, a lot of you will still be here hopefully even in 50 years. So don’t let the political parties define what the election is about. You define it. You decide who you will vote for. You set the agenda. Don’t work for somebody’s agenda.”

“Number two, get involved. I voted a couple of days ago in the local assembly elections. You have to organise around what you believe in. So don’t just complain, get into the assembly and get involved.

“Organise people around things that matter. Engage in the local community so that people understand what our priorities are. We have to get involved in local politics not necessarily to be voted for but to understand the process. You cannot influence what you don’t understand,” he stated.