The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Suhum is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of one person after an accident at Amanase, a section of the road on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident, which occurred around 3:30 am, involved a cargo truck and a VIP Grandbird Bus.

The cargo truck driver, who was from Suhum and heading towards Budu, while allegedly speeding, unfortunately, crashed into the VIP Kia Grandbird Bus, instantly leading to the death of one of the occupants in the bus.

Several other passengers who sustained injuries were quickly rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital immediately after the arrival of the Suhum police and other rescue operators.