The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, Thursday, December 21, organize elections in district assemblies where the polls were postponed.

About 40 districts in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions were postponed due to errors found on the ballot papers, delays in distribution of voting materials and issues of non-functioning Biometric Verification Devices (BVD).

Stakeholders have since urged the Commission to ensure subsequent polls are incident-free.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) described as unfortunate, challenges that bedevilled the District Level Elections held nationwide on Tuesday, December 19.

CODEO blamed the EC for not living up to its task and urged it to do better.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) also issued a stern warning to the EC to abort any agenda to repeat the technical challenges encountered during the DLEs.

The party cautioned the EC to desist from repeating the ‘mess’ in the 2024 polls to prevent any untoward incidents.