Fidelity Bank Ghana, the country’s foremost privately-owned bank, has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and advancing young women into leadership roles through its strategic sponsorship of the FemPower Outreach project.

This initiative, orchestrated by the ECG Power Queens Club in celebration of their 35th anniversary, aimed to identify and nurture talented young females within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Under the theme “FemPower Outreach: Empowering HER to Break Frontiers in Leadership and Self-worth,” Kwasi Akyeampong, Chief Transformation Officer at Fidelity Bank and member of the Fidelity Gender Champions participated in a panel discussion titled “Smashing Career Barriers: The Male Perspective.”

The panel delved into crucial questions regarding career trajectories for women in the workplace, facilitated by industry thought leaders. Discussions explored nuanced differences in career choices and strategies between men and women, seeking innovative ways for women to navigate the corporate landscape.

Kwasi Akyeampong shared valuable insights during the discussion, emphasizing the significance of intentional actions. He encouraged women to actively pursue challenging roles and build strong professional networks while overcoming imposter syndrome. Kwasi Akyeampong further advocated for organizational support structures and a balanced work environment that fosters inclusivity.

In addition, he highlighted the transformation of workplace dialogue, recognizing the importance of incorporating unique family-centric traits. He also called for a shift in the narrative surrounding women’s contributions, acknowledging their energy and critical thinking capabilities.

Kwasi Akyeampong also emphasized the fundamental role of education, exposure, and continuous learning in shaping the future for women. He stressed the importance of equitable access to quality education, championing increased participation of women in high-profile conferences, and encouraging proactive learning through reading and personal development.

Chaired by Honourable Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, the event saw the participation of esteemed dignitaries dedicated to supporting and nurturing talented women within ECG. Attended by over one hundred carefully selected female staff of ECG and some selected staff from Fidelity Bank, the full-day event offered enriching panel discussions and practical workshops. Participants gained invaluable insights into mapping their career journeys and cultivating influential voices in decision-making processes.

Fidelity Bank’s sponsorship of the FemPower Outreach Project underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. This initiative reflects the bank’s dedication to empowering women, providing invaluable opportunities for growth and development. By actively investing in initiatives like FemPower Outreach, Fidelity Bank not only propels meaningful progress within its organization but also contributes significantly to the advancement of women in the broader workforce and society as a whole.