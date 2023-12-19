The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has rebuked the Electoral Commission for rescheduling local assembly election elections in some areas on the day of the polls.

Dr. Boamah urged the electoral management body not to repeat the actions during the 2024 polls.

This follows the rescheduling of the District Level Elections in parts of the Ashanti and Eastern regions from today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to Thursday, 21st December 2023.

The EC in a statement issued indicated that the rescheduling had been necessitated by several technical challenges.

It apologised for the inconveniences caused in those electoral areas and assured voters of holding the elections on the new date.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Dr Boamah said “The Electoral Commission of Ghana must learn lessons from this avoidable and unpardonable mistake. 2024 elections can not be business as usual!”