The Ada Foah Detachment of the Riverine Command of the Ghana Navy has intercepted a canoe suspected to be transporting parcels of substances suspected to be marijuana at the Agorkpo general area.

The operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday, December 16, 2023, between 3 am and 8 am. The Detachment acted on intelligence gathered during night foot patrols on Friday 15 December 2023.

A statement by the Ghana Armed Forces noted that the Detachment laid ambush at 2 locations from 3 am waiting for the movement of the canoes. At about 4 am, the first Ambush Team sighted 3 canoes involved in the illegality proceeding at high speed past their location.

Unfortunately, the suspects did not proceed in the direction of the main Ambush Team as anticipated, so the first team of 3 men chased and intercepted the third canoe. The 3 suspects on the third canoe dived into the river and escaped, abandoning the canoe and its contents after a scuffle with the naval personnel.

The other 2 canoes escaped towards the estuary and could not be apprehended by the main Ambush Team after a follow-up chase. The Detachment confiscated 45 sacks of suspected marijuana yet to be weighed and valued.

The confiscated items have been conveyed to the Naval Base in Tema for further investigation.