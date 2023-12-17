In his debut season with West Ham United after transferring from Ajax Amsterdam, Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus marked a milestone by netting his first-ever double in the English Premier League.

Kudus showcased his prowess in a 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Match Day 17 of the 2023-2024 EPL season. The Ghanaian international opened the scoring in the 22nd minute during a dynamic counter-attack, orchestrated by Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta’s precision pass set up Kudus to penetrate the defense, allowing him to cut inside and confidently slot the ball past Wolves’ goalkeeper, Daniel Bentley.

✨ The Ghanaian has scored yet another brilliant goal for West Ham. He’s in serious form ahead of AFCON Stream #PL live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x | #WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/HwNRjxeyf7 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 17, 2023

Continuing his stellar performance, Kudus secured his second goal in a similar transitional move. Following West Ham’s ball recovery, Paqueta once again played a pivotal role by delivering an exquisite pass to Kudus, who finished skillfully with his weaker right foot.

In celebration, Paqueta and Kudus jointly embraced Kudus’ renowned “Landlord Pose,” offering a unique variation of the celebration after Kudus’ second goal.

With nine goals to his credit for West Ham, Kudus is strongly favored to earn a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON.