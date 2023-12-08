The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Patience Naki Mensah, the headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, for allegedly selling unauthorized items to Form One students reporting to the school.

This information was contained in a press release signed and issued by the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

She has been directed to step aside for further investigation into the allegation.

Madam Mensah will add to the number of headteachers who have previously been indicted for allegedly charging unapproved fees since the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

Below is GES’ full press release.

It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that, there is an unauthorised sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school:

· Ceremonial Cloth

. Track Suites

. Other Items

You are, therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from 7th December 2023 for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation.