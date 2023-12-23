Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy within the first 100 days if he emerges victorious in the 2024 presidential election.

During his visit to Agona Asafo in the Central Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former President acknowledged the positive aspects of the Free SHS policy but emphasized the need for a thorough review to enhance its benefits for both students and parents.

“When you implement a policy, you must take stock after a while to see whether you are achieving your target, When we win power in 2024, we will have a forum to review the education sector, and we will invite teachers, parents, educationists and students and then we will review the free SHS policy.

“We will address issues that are not going well, like the feeding of students. The free SHS is a good policy but the government must put in place measures that will ensure that things are less expensive.

“My nephew has been placed under free SHS but we are spending a lot of money to buy things on his prospectus because the government has mismanaged the economy so everything has gone up.”

Mahama affirmed that, within the initial 100 days of assuming office, his administration would undertake a comprehensive review of the Free SHS policy.

According to him, the objective is to optimize its implementation, ensuring that teachers, parents, and students can fully enjoy the intended benefits of the policy.

“When we come, within 100 days, we will review the Free SHS, so that teachers, parents, and students will enjoy the benefits of the free SHS policy.”