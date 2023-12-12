The Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong, says his outfit may pardon any of the 12 stations cited for various infractions if they express remorse and stop airing unethical content.

Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Diamond TV, Nkabom TV and eight others were given a final warning by the National Media Commission and National Communications Authority (NCA) after they were accused of airing fake lottery, occultism, money doubling, money rituals and inappropriate sexual content on their channels.

The channels may be taken off-air if they continue with the alleged unethical practices.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Mr. Sarpong justified the warning his outfit issued against the said media houses.

“…If any of them shows remorse now, it will seem to me that we would be ready towards a better future without necessarily issuing some regulatory contents.”

The 2nd part of November 2023 witnessed an increased rate of 64.7% of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the Ghanaian airwaves, according to a joint report released by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

According to the two entities, this figure is higher than the first-fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.

The NCA and NMC in their November monthly report stated, “The second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first-fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.”

The NCA and NMC in their report disclosed that fake lottery increased six-fold to 676% while occultism doubled to 105%.

The media houses cited for carrying out offensive broadcast include Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Diamond TV, X TV, Funny TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Elephant TV, Best TV, Energy TV, Nkabom TV and Seekers TV.