The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has dismissed the Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwambena Asiedu, from the Judicial Service for his inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he adjudicated.

One Singari Diana Sadia petitioned the Chief Justice on January 16, accusing the judge of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The petition was then transferred to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service, which investigated and recommended that the misbehaviour of the judge merited dismissal.

A letter from the Chief Justice has, therefore, directed the judge to hand over all official properties in his possession, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.

Below is the letter the Chief Justice wrote to the judge in question:

I write with reference to the petition of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety against you, received from one Singari Diana Sadia, dated 16th January 2023.

In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, you were invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations against you.

The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you. The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th meeting held on 25th October 2023, the Council adopted the report of the Disciplinary Committee and decided that your above-stated actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour.

In accordance with article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, all members of the Judicial Council present at the said meeting, resolved that you should be removed from office for Stated Misbehaviour.

You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in your possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith.

By a copy of this letter, the Director of Human Resources is requested to ensure that your name is deleted from the payroll of the Service with immediate effect.