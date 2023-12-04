The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with some national executives of the party today met failed flagbearer aspirant of the party and former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffour in Accra.

The meeting was for discussions on the future of the NDC and its path to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Mahama in a Facebook post said, “It was great meeting with Dr Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections. It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party.”

“Let’s focus on our common goals and aspirations to build the Ghana we want together. Together4Change and for #Victory2024.”

Similarly, the General Secretary of the NDC in a Facebook post on the meeting noted that “Together we will work towards bringing the party back into power and helping to revive the hope and faith of the people in our nation.”