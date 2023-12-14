The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is pressing for complete transparency in the Barari Lithium deal, specifically calling for the revelation of the identities of the beneficial owners holding a 4.4% equity stake in the venture.

Under the current shareholding structure of the company, there exists a 4.4% equity share designated under the label of “Previous Land Owners.”

In a bid to uphold transparency and accountability, the NDC is fervently demanding a comprehensive disclosure of the identities of the beneficial owners associated with this 4.4% equity and a clear explanation of the process leading to this allocation.

In a statement signed by the Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the party emphasized the significance of public awareness, asserting that Ghanaians deserve to be fully informed about who constitutes these “previous land owners” and the rationale behind their involvement in the lithium deal.

“Again, it is interesting to note, that under the shareholding structure of the company, there is a 4.4% Equity in the name of “Previous Land Owners”. In the spirit of transparency, the NDC demands a full disclosure of the identities of the Beneficial Owners of that 4.4% Equity and how that was arrived at. Ghanaians deserve to know who these “previous land owners” are.

“In the face of all these pertinent issues, particularly, the non-existence of a feasibility report and a mandatory requirement for the local processing of our lithium resources, the NDC is of the view, that the Ghana-Barari Lithium deal is not in the best interest of Ghana. Thus, the ratification of the Mining Lease agreement executed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP Government, should not even arise at this stage.”

The call by the NDC comes in the wake of the government’s lithium lease agreement with Barari DV, which has faced significant criticism from the public.

Green minerals are crucial for the development and deployment of green technologies, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

They are essential for manufacturing components like solar panels, wind turbines, and battery storage systems. Some examples include lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements (REEs), copper, and graphite.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to reconsider the lithium deal amid reports that Ghana is not receiving fair compensation.

Concerns about the potential exploitation of Ghana’s resources and insufficient benefits for the country have sparked public debate and calls for transparency and fairness.