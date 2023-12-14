The national youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has made a strong case for why the NPP is the best choice for Ghana’s youth.

According to the NPP executive, the party not only takes care of its youth but also provides opportunities for all Ghanaians. He made this known in a media engagement.

Salam Mustapha cited the 2 million jobs created by the government and a host of opportunities created by institutions like the National Youth Authority, Youth Employment Agency, and NEIP as reasons for his assertion.

Despite growing concerns about the high unemployment rate in the country, Salam Mustapha believes Ghanaian youth are better off under the NPP than under the NDC government.

He has thus urged Ghanaian and NPP youth to remain steadfast with the party, as the government will, in 2024, continue to work towards providing better opportunities for them.

The NPP youth organizer has, however, assured card-bearing members of the NPP of plans being put in place to ensure access to some of these opportunities.