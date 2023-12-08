The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations in constituencies it has incumbent Members of Parliament on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and close on Monday, December 25, 2023.

It has also rescheduled the parliamentary primaries in these constituencies to Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party said it had “banned all forms of campaigning until nominations are officially opened. Prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates and their supporters are prohibited from engaging with polling station executives and from organizing all forms of activities or programs in the Constituency.”

“The Party shall impose stringent sanctions on any member found to have violated these guidelines.”

It said guidelines for the parliamentary primaries would be published in due course.

“Party members are reminded and encouraged to fulfil their membership dues obligations under Article 3 of the Party Constitution. The leadership of the Party reiterates its commitment to free, fair, and transparent parliamentary primaries and counts on the support of all stakeholders.”