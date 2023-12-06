The National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will meet today to discuss potential running mates for their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The meeting will primarily focus on individuals whom the party believes can partner effectively with Dr. Bawumia and contribute to victory in the 2024 election.

According to Citi News sources, names such as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader) are being strongly considered.

The NEC is expected to deliberate on these candidates and formally present its recommendation to the National Council for approval.

This process adheres to the NPP’s constitution, which requires the selection of a running mate 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.

In the absence of President Akufo-Addo, who is currently out of the country, Vice President Dr. Bawumia will chair today’s crucial meetings.