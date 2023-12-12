Eunice Lasi, the New Patriotic Party’s former parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency, has left the party and officially declared her intention to contest the Sege seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

She has also instructed her supporters to deface all her posters that have NPP backgrounds.

Madam Eunice Lasi disclosed her intention during a press conference on December 12 at her campaign office in Sege.

She indicated that her decision was based on numerous calls and advice from her supporters.

During a media conference today at her campaign office in Sege, Madam Lasi revealed that after listening to numerous pieces of advice from her supporters, coupled with her desire to give good representation to the people of Sege, she has decided to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.

She stated that she has officially written to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, to announce her resignation from the party, citing infractions allegedly orchestrated by the Constituency executives as well as the party’s regional chairman.

“Last week, she officially wrote to the NPP general secretary to announce her resignation from the party, citing infractions allegedly orchestrated by the Constituency executives as well as the regional party chairman, Mr. Divine Otu Agorhom, leading to the just-ended primaries where she lost to her contender Dodzie Numekevor.”

The New Patriotic Party in the Sege constituency suspended Ms. Eunice Lasi indefinitely on June 12 for misconduct.

A statement signed by the constituency chairman, Augustus A. Adjaottor indicated that the decision to suspend Ms. Lasi was a result of her consistent “insulting outburst on social media, specifically shared on various WhatsApp platforms in the constituency” which has caused “internal apathy among the party base.”

The party disclosed that Ms. Lasi blatantly disregarded the caution of the constituency chairman and secretary to tone down her “disruptive conduct.”

Read a statement by Eunice Lasi below:

11/12/2024

Sege.

FORMER PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR SEGE, EUNICE LASI QUITS NPP, OFFICIALLY DECLARES TO CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IN 2024

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Sege Constituency, Madam Eunice Lasi has officially declared her intention to contest the Sege Constituency Parliamentary Seat as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.

In a media conference today at her campaign office at Sege, Madam Lasi revealed that after listening to numerous advice from her supporters coupled with her desire to give a good representation to the people of Sege, she has decided to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.

She has also ordered her supporters to deface all her posters which has NPP backgrounds.

Last week, she officially wrote to the NPP general secretary to announce her resignation from the party sighting infractions allegedly orchestrated by the Constituency executives as well as the regional party chairman Mr. Devine Otu Agorhom leading to the just ended primaries where she lost to her contender Dodzie Numekevor.

END.

Daniel Akpaloo Nyorngmor.