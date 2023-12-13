Parliament has directed the Ministries of Energy and Health to collaborate in finding a lasting solution to matters surrounding electricity supply to health facilities across the country.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Tain, Adama Sulemana revealed that the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) had disconnected the Tain District Hospital from the national power grid for owing over GH¢7 million.

Although the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said power has been restored to the health facility, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker who chaired today’s sitting, said hospitals must not experience any form of power cut in their healthcare delivery.

The health facility was reportedly disconnected in October by NEDCo over the unpaid debt but was later reconnected after a series of engagements between the power distributor, management of the hospital and other key stakeholders.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, the MP for Tain, Adama Sulemana urged Parliament to compel the government to bear the electricity cost for the effective running of the Tain District Hospital.