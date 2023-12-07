Parliament has finally approved the 2024 budget, despite stiff opposition from the Minority.

After the headcount, the Majority caucus had 138 votes while the minority caucus had 136 votes.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, November 29, declared a voice vote on the approval of the budget in favour of the Majority after the conclusion of the debate.

However, the Minority Caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the Majority group to stage a walkout.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, subsequently announced that the headcount vote would be conducted today, December 7, on the approval of the government’s economic policy and budget statement to pave the way for the approval of budget estimates.

Speaking after the headcount, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said, “At the end of the headcount, the ‘ayes’ had 138, Nos were 136, one absent. The ayes have it. The 2024 budget has been approved.”