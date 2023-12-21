Former Big Brother Naija winner, Josephine Otabor (known to fans as Phyna), is facing a tangled legal dispute over a seemingly simple hairpiece.

The reality star has been invited by the Nigeria Police to answer allegations of refusing to return a rented wig after the agreed-upon period.

The controversy erupted when a hair vendor publicly accused Phyna of holding onto the “borrowed” locks beyond the rental timeframe.

Though she initially denied the claims, the BBNaija season 7 winner later conceded in a social media video that she did rent the wig but attempted to return it after getting called out. The vendor, however, reportedly refused to accept it back.

Adding a twist to the tale, Phyna claims the vendor caused her more “damage” (presumably during a hairstyling appointment) than the wig’s value, justifying her desire to keep it.

This explanation, however, hasn’t appeased the vendor, who, along with police officers, reportedly visited Phyna’s residence and left a formal invitation to the station.

“They dropped a letter, you know because it’s from the police,” Phyna recounted in a confused tone. The invitation, signed by the DPO of the Ogudu Police station, has left the reality star seeking legal advice and wondering about the next steps in this hair-raising legal battle.