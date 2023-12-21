December salaries for officers of the parliamentary service may not be paid before the Christmas Holidays, the Director of Finance of Parliament, Daniel T. Chirawura has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, Mr Chirawura explained that the service was yet “to receive Notification of Transfer of Salaries for December 2023.”

He, however, noted that the Service had made the necessary financial arrangements to cushion Officers during the Christmas holidays.

“The support will be made available to Officers before the House rises on 22 December 2023. The Service is grateful to Officers for their patience and understanding.”