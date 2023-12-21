The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cautioned the public to reduce outdoor activities where necessary and take all precautionary measures to stay safe.

This follows the increased particulate levels (dust levels) observed at its monitoring sites since 13 December 2023.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said “We have observed an increase in particulate levels (dust levels) from our monitoring sites since 13 December 2023. The vulnerable groups especially the elderly, children, pregnant women, people with asthma and related allergies and any other persons with underlying health

conditions are entreated to reduce outdoor activities where necessary.”

“Additionally, the general public is advised to take all necessary precautionary measures to stay safe by taking note of the following: Use pollution masks where necessary; Desist from open burning of waste and other materials; Sprinkle water on dusty surfaces before sweeping to reduce dust emissions; Vehicle users should reduce speeding on untarred roads to reduce dust emissions.”

The EPA said it would continue to monitor the situation and promptly update the public on any new development.

“For complaints or inquiries regarding environmental related issues, please contact the Client Relations Unit of the Agency via Email: client.relationsw.epa.gov.gh or Tel: 0506694760/ 0507227726,” it added.