The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has advised its members and men of God to refrain from making political prophecies regarding the winner of the upcoming 2024 general election.

The election, according to political observers will be a two-horse race between John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The secretary of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Apostle Immanuel Nii Okuley Tettey, in an interview with Citi News, stressed the need for religious leaders to prioritize peace over predictions that could potentially endanger the nation.

He advised these men of God to direct their efforts to promote peace rather than predicting the outcome of the election.

He urged them not to seek favour from any specific political party but to engage in actions that would help sustain peace in the country.

“If God reveals to you, keep it up in prayers. If God reveals to you, keep the person up in prayer, and let’s see God fulfil His prophecies. Don’t try to put it in a public place and we’ve seen it severally in times past that so-called men of God have prophecized that his person is going to win and it didn’t happen”.