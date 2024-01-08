The Minister for Education and MP for the Bosomtwe constituency, Yaw Osei Adutwum, is urging Ghanaians to re-elect the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election.

According to the minister, his government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done enough for the party to deserve another term in office.

During a media engagement in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Adutwum emphasized that sectors, including Education and Health, qualify for another term to continue their good work.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to consider what his government has done and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current flagbearer of the NPP and Vice President of the Republic, as the next president in the 2024 general election.

“Our government has done well. Come to education; free secondary education, free TVET, now the transformation of public schools, and if you look at our track record, in health, in industry in every sector we deserve another term. So what we are saying is that Ghanaians should vote for NPP under the leadership of the now-flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”