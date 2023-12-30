The Embassy of Lebanon has clarified that Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, is not Sunil Waghmare, the Sing-A-Thon Indian Guinness World Record holder.

This clarification comes in response to reports in which the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana was mistakenly identified as Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Embassy said: “We would like to correct this error and confirm that Ambassador Kheir, due to the friendly relationship between the people of Lebanon and people of Ghana, attended the event at Akwaaba Village on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, in a gesture of support for Mrs. Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt.”

The Embassy extended the Ambassador’s congratulations to Mrs. Aduonum on her official attempt at the current record, adding, “Her achievement serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the power of dedication and perseverance.”