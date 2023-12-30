The Ada East District Assembly has refuted claims made by the local miners association of Songor that the assembly would render its members homeless if they were relocated from the Songor lagoon concession.

These salt miners were instructed to vacate the Ada East sector of the Songor lagoon concession following a December 31 eviction deadline issued by the Ada East District Assembly for Electrochem Ghana’s mining operations, but they assert their intent to resist the directive.

In an interview with Citi News, the District Chief Executive of Ada East, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, clarified that residential facilities along the concession would remain unaffected.

She assured local miners that Electrochem Ghana is prepared to provide them with whatever they need to sustain their livelihoods in the region.

“Nobody is evicting them, and they are not going to relocate anybody. The houses that are there are going to remain there forever. The ponds that they are going to create will not affect any house. So the excuse that they are giving is not valid, and I think Electrochem is ready to give them anything they want in exchange for what they are doing because they don’t want to take their livelihoods from them.”