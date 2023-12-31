An environmental group known as The Environment Report is appealing to the Ada East District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region to immediately withdraw the eviction notice served to salt miners in the area.

The group described the eviction of the salt miners, who had lived in the area for centuries and had been engaging in salt production for their livelihoods, as “troubling.”

It called on the assembly to respect the human rights of the residents.

On December 14, the Ada East District Assembly issued an eviction notice to all salt farmers in the District to vacate the lands by December 31, 2023, to pave the way for Electrochem Ghana to start its operations on January 3, 2024.

The Environmental Report argued that the decision to evict the salt miners was against an ongoing parliamentary probe into the alleged recent killing of one person at Toflokpo and other related matters.

The group, in a statement signed by the Director of The Environment Report, Awudu Salami Sulemana Yoda, called on the local assembly to “immediately withdraw the eviction notice to allow Parliament to conclude its work.”

However, the Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) has vowed to resist any move by Electrochem to evict them from the area.

Click to read the statement by the Environment Report