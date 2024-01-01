Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joyce Bawa Mogtari, is advocating for the re-selection of a female running mate for her boss in the 2024 polls.

In the 2020 polls, the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, selected former Education Minister Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

Speaking to Citi News at the launch of the Obaasima Academy in Accra, the legal practitioner emphasized that the continuous support for women in leadership roles will contribute significantly towards bridging the gender gaps.

“The NDC has a constitution that stipulates the rights to who runs with any flagbearer at any given time, directing the decision of the flagbearer. I’m sure he has a whole gamut of individuals to choose from, and I have no doubt in my mind that Naana Opoku-Agyemang will still come up for enormous considerations unmentioned.”

Former president Mahama has indicated that the selection will be done in February 2024.

“I pray that in all the conversations that we are having, the choice of a running mate should at least consider the factor of the female in Ghanaian politics. There must be great examples out there as to why we can offer such platforms to women, both old and young, who will do enormous things to support the course of men,” Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari said.

John Mahama in November gave the strongest indication of who his running mate will be ahead of the 2024 election.

Mr. Mahama said the individual served in his government as a Minister and discharged his duties diligently.