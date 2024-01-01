President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism for a prosperous year as Ghana and the rest of the world welcome 2024.

While the country’s economy faced challenges in 2023, the latter part of the year saw glimpses of a rebound, marked by a significant reduction in the inflation rate.

With 2024 also being an election year, President Akufo-Addo says he is confident Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge as his successor in free and fair elections.

He spoke in a brief side interview with Citi News when he joined congregants at Ridge Church for the 31st Watch Night Service.

“It’s going to be a good and peaceful year. We will have a clean election to elect our new president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7, 2024, to elect a new president.

Apart from the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress electing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama respectively to lead them into the upcoming polls, other political parties and independent candidates are also lacing their boots to join the race.