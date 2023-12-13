The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says a future NDC government will explore opportunities in the livestock industry to help deal with recurring conflict between crop farmers and herdsmen.

He insists that a comprehensive stakeholder dialogue is needed on how to streamline the activities of cattle herders to promote peaceful coexistence between them and local farmers.

Years of feud between local farmers and herdsmen over the destruction of farms by cattle have resulted in the loss of lives in some major farming communities in the country.

The government in 2018 set up the Operation Cow Leg Taskforce to deal with recurring farmer-herder clashes at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District and other farming communities in the Ashanti Region.

However, speaking in Kumasi at the annual conference of the Fulani Community in Ghana, Mr Nketia said the livestock sector needs proper regulation to contribute to economic growth.

“No one is against the rearing of cattle in Ghana. The issue is that there should not be conflict between individuals doing their respective businesses. If someone is engaging in farming activities, another person who is herding cattle should not allow their cattle to destroy the farm. The farmer on the other hand should not also prevent a cattle herder from engaging in their activities.

“The only way we can ensure a peaceful coexistence between the cattle herders and farmers to reap the gains is to streamline their activities for economic benefits. Cattle rearing is a good thing and even at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, there is a department dedicated for livestock.”

General Secretary for the Fulani Community in Ghana, Alhaji Yakubu Musah Barry also called for an end to the discrimination and attacks on members of the Fulani community in Ghana.

“About discrimination and stereotyping we face, the media must help because we need education on who Fulanis are because the conclusion is that Fulanis are not Ghanaians and that is why they are facing those discriminations and so we need education.

“If we want to move forward, let us come to a conclusion and take everyone to be our brother and safekeeper so that we can move this country forward.”