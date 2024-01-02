A survey conducted by the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey of the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed that two out of ten married men had two or more sexual partners in 2022.

Out of the 7,044 men interviewed for the survey, the report revealed that 15 percent of men aged 15–49 had two or more sexual partners in the last 12 months, and 35 percent had sexual intercourse in the last 12 months with a person who was neither their wife nor lived with them.

Of the 35 percent of married men who had sexual intercourse with partners who were neither their wives nor lived with them, 17 percent reported not using a condom during their last sexual intercourse.

In contrast, out of the 15,014 women interviewed, 23 percent had sexual intercourse in the last 12 months with a person who was neither their husband nor lived with them. Among these women, 11% used a condom during the last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

In relation to sexually transmitted diseases, specifically HIV, 78 percent of women and 72 percent of men who have heard of HIV or AIDS expressed discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV.

