The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the Kasoa-Winneba and Adentan-Dodowa roads have been designated as a national security priority.

Nasir Yartey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, stated that this decision was made due to the road’s national significance and consistent heavy traffic.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show (CBS) on Wednesday, Yartey also mentioned that the Adenta-Dodowa road has been identified as a national security priority.

“That road (Adentan to Dodowa) and the Kasoa-Winneba road have been designated as National Security priority because of the volume of traffic and the importance of those roads,” he stated.

Yartey emphasized that the Kasoa-Winneba road would undergo dualization, adding, “The minister has also awarded that section to another contractor who has commenced work.”

