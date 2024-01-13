Assin Central MP and former NPP presidential candidate, Kennedy Agyapong, has declared Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as the ideal running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to delegates in the Ashanti region’s Bantama Constituency ahead of the party’s January 27th primaries, Agyapong praised NAPO’s dedication to the party and ability to connect with ordinary members.

“If you go to NAPO’s office, you will be marvelled at the way he relates with party people. He takes care of party people. If we had 5 of his kind in the party, NPP would have been better off and far ahead of the NDC.”

“Given the current circumstances where many of our members are despondent, selecting NAPO will be the only way to bring back the needed energy for victory in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong said the only way he would campaign for the NPP in the 2024 elections is for the flagbearer to select the Energy Minister as his running mate.

“The only way I, will campaign for the NPP is for Dr Opoku Prempeh to be named as the running mate to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. That will be the most credible ticket to beat John Mahama”.

This position of the former NPP presidential hopeful who polled over 30% of the total votes cast in the NPP presidential Primary is believed to be held by the grassroots and the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party who believe that, the flagbearer must select his running mate from the Ashanti region. Thus, the only person who ticks all the boxes is the Energy Minister.