Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the round of 16 stage of the 2023 AFCON remain slim after failing to win in its second tournament game.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with The Pharaohs of Egypt despite leading twice in the game only to blow both leads off poor defensive errors.

Highly rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus lived up to expectations on his return to the team from an injury-forced absence in Ghana’s opening game by scoring a brace.

Kudus smashed the ball into the net off a Salis Seamed pass from the edge of the penalty box in added-on time in the first half.

The West Ham midfielder’s goal came just two minutes after Egypt winger Mohammed Salah was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

However, a poor back pass from Inaki Williams led to Omar Marmoush rounding up goalkeeper Richard Ofori and slotting the ball into the net in the 69th minute.

A slight deflection off Kudus’ shot put Ghana up 2-1 in the 71st minute but Osman Bukari’s failure to clear the ball got Mohammed Trezeguet to rob the ball off him and set up Mohammed Mustapha for the finish.

Kudus was named Man of the Match for his performance marking the second game Ghana has missed out on a win but had a player from the Black Stars win the top individual award.

Defender Alexander Djiku won the Man of the Match Award in Ghana’s 1-2 loss to Cape Verde.

Ghana heads into its final Group B game against Mozambique on Monday, January 22 at 20:00 GMT needing a win to stand any chance of making it to the round of 16 stage.