The wife of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Regiatta Affua Arthur has earned a master’s degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Mrs. Badu earned her Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Project Management on January 24, 2024.

She took to social media to share her feat with followers after which her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages

Agyemang Badu and Regiatta Affua Arthur got married in November 2023.