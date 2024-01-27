Air Côte d’Ivoire announces the opening of direct flights to Morocco and a turnover of 992 billion CFA francs in 11 years.

Air Côte d’Ivoire has revealed plans to launch direct flights to Morocco, adding to its series of triumphs that include an impressive turnover of 992 billion CFA francs over 11 years.

Managing Director of the company, Laurent Loukou, shared these remarkable milestones during a media briefing on Thursday, January 25, in Abidjan marking the company’s decade-long journey and unveiling future prospects. Since its establishment in May 2012, Air Côte d’Ivoire, envisioned by President Alassane Ouattara, has not only contributed significantly to the nation’s economic recovery but has also garnered a dominant market share, exceeding 50%.

“With 6.7 million passengers transported, the airline has generated 586 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs from 2013 to 2023,” he said.

Loukou proudly highlighted the company’s punctuality rate.

“In 2023, Air Côte d’Ivoire had a 67% punctuality rate compared to the world average of 77%. The objective being 85% in the long term,” Mr. Loukou noted.

Joined by Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, and Airbus Vice-President Hadi Akoum, Loukou emphasized Air Côte d’Ivoire’s profitability and growth trajectory.

Following the successful launch of the Johannesburg route in July 2022 and with Cape Verde on the horizon, the airline anticipates initiating direct flights to Casablanca, Morocco, from April 15, 2024, operating four flights per week.

For his part, the President of the board of directors, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly encouraged the staff not to relent on excellent customer delivery that safeguards the safety of passengers.

The strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to expanding its international reach and solidifying its position as a key player in Africa’s aviation landscape.